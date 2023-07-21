Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares extend gain after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares listed at a strong premium on BSE and NSE
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares listed at ₹39.95 apiece on BSE and at ₹40 per share on NSE, delivering strong 60 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, after strong debut, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of ₹47.25 apiece on NSE, around 89 per cent against the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO price band of ₹23 to ₹25 per equity share.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×