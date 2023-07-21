comScore
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares listed at 39.95 apiece on BSE and at 40 per share on NSE, delivering strong 60 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, after strong debut, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price further ascended and went on to hit intraday high of 47.25 apiece on NSE, around 89 per cent against the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO price band of 23 to 25 per equity share. 

According to stock market experts, those who have been allotted Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares can book 40 per cent profit and hold the rest for near term target of 50 apiece levels. They advised fresh entry in the stock only when the small finance bank shares comes around 40 apiece levels without hitting 50 levels.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price target

Speaking on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price outlook, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares have made a strong debut on Dalal Street and it has further extended its gains to the tune of near 90 per cent against its offer price of 23 to 25 per equity share. So, my advice to lucky allottees is to book 40 per cent profit and fish out the principal. Keep the position with rest of the amount as it may go up to 50 in near term."

Echoing with Vaibhav Kaushik's views, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO from Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at at Swastika Investmart said, “After listing at such a level, we will suggest booking this gain; however, aggressive investors can choose to buy during any subsequent dip."

Swastika Investmart expert went on to add that Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has a strong track record of growth, and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. She said that Utkarsh SFB is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the SFB sector, as it has a strong focus on underserved segments of the population.

On suggestion to fresh investors in regard to Utkarsh SFB shares, Vaibhav Kaushik of GCL Broking said, “Fresh entry in Utkarsh SFB shares is recommended around 40 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at 36. However, this call is valid only when the stock goes down to these levels without hitting 50 target."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST
