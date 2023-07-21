Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price target

Speaking on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price outlook, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shares have made a strong debut on Dalal Street and it has further extended its gains to the tune of near 90 per cent against its offer price of ₹23 to ₹25 per equity share. So, my advice to lucky allottees is to book 40 per cent profit and fish out the principal. Keep the position with rest of the amount as it may go up to ₹50 in near term."