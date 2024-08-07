Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Utsav Cz Gold Jewels share price rises 5% after a flat listing ₹110.05 on the NSE SME. Hits circuit limit

Utsav Cz Gold Jewels share price rises 5% after a flat listing ₹110.05 on the NSE SME. Hits circuit limit

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Utsav Cz Gold Jewels share price saw a tepid debut on the NSE SME. The share price listed at 110.05, not significantly higher than the issue price of 110. The stock thereafter gained 5% and was locked in the upper circuit during intraday trades

The market was expecting decent listing gains from the Cz Gold Jewels share price, looking at the subscription status and the Grey Market premiums.

The Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO had been subscribed 47.58 times. By August 2, 2024 (Day 3), the public issue had been subscribed 46.71 times in the retail category, 36.43 times in the QIB category, and 64.47 times in the NII category.

The Grey Market premium of GPM stood at +15 as per the investorgain.com data. This meant that the Cz Gold Jewels share price was trading at a premium of 15 over the issue price in the grey market. The market thereby was expecting listing of Cz Gold Jewels share price at 125 about 13,64% higher than the upper band of the Cz Gold Jewels offer price at 110.

The 69.50 crore Utsav Cz Gold Jewels IPO is a book-built issue. This IPO comprised of a completely new issue of 63.18 lakh share.

The Utssav Cz Gold Jewel plans to utilise the net proceeds for financing the company's need for working capital and further some amount for the general corporate purpose

Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO had opened for subscription on 31 July, 2024, and closed on 02 August, 2024.

|#+|

The registrant of the Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Choice Equity Broking is the market maker for Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO.

Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited was established in November 2007 and is a company that manufactures, wholesales, and distributes 18Karat, 20Karat, and 22Karat CZ gold jewelry.

The company produces and markets a broad variety of goods, such as timepieces, brooches, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, earrings, and rings.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

