Utssav Cz Gold is in the business of designing, manufacturing, wholesale, and export of 18Karat, 20Karat, and 22Karat CZ gold jewellery. It specialises in the lightweight production of cubic zirconia (CZ) gold and rose gold casting jewellery.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO allotment expected today: Here’s how to check your status(Pixabay)

The allotment for the Utssav Cz Gold Jewels IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status via the registrar, Bigshare Services. The IPO, which ran from July 31 to August 02, saw a healthy response, with the retail portion being subscribed to 46 times.

Due to the oversubscription in the retail category, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, Utssav Cz Gold will start the refund process for the application money on August 06, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refund process. Utssav Cz Gold is an SME IPO, with shares scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on August 07, 2024.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed to 47 times, receiving bids for 19,98,31,200 shares against the available 4,200,000 shares. The IPO size of Utssav Cz Gold was 69 crore, consisting of 63.18 lakh newly issued shares. The IPO price was set between 104 and 110 apiece.

Utssav Cz Gold IPO allotment status check

If you have applied for Utssav Cz Gold, you can check your allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar.

Step 1: Use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

to directly input your login details.

Step 2: From the list of firms, choose "Utssav Cz Gold IPO."

Step 3: Opt for "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Simply press "Search."

You may view your Utssav Cz Gold IPO on your phone's display or on a computer monitor.

About Utssav Cz Gold

The company manufactures and offers a wide collection of products, such as rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, watches, and broaches. Its manufacturing facility spans over 8,275 square feet in Andheri East, Mumbai, and is equipped to produce a variety of jewellery with precision and efficiency, as per the company's DRHP report. 

As of date, it had an installed manufacturing capacity of 1,500 kg per year. The company in the DRHP report said that it has standing relationships with jewellery retailers such as D.P. Abhushan Limited, Kalamandir Jewellers Limited, and numerous other esteemed clients.

Its customers are spread across seventeen (17) states, two union territories in India, and two countries abroad.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:51 PM IST
