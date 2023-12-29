Uttar Pradesh investor base surpasses Gujarat to rank second with 89.47 lakh stock market investors
The state of Maharashtra tops the list of highest number of registered investors at 1.48 crore. Uttar Pradesh has ascended to the second position, surpassing Gujarat, with 89.47 lakh investors. The state recorded a growth of 33.8% in new investors.
The number of stock market investors in India has surged past the 8 crore milestone, registering a remarkable growth of 22.4% from the figure recorded on December 31, 2022, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started