V -Guard sees improved margin outlook led by easing commodity prices.

Though the company has been taking price hikes in segments such as consumer durables and electronics, these have put pressure on demand. Analysts say that unprecedented input cost inflation over the past 12-18 months, which led to double-digit price hikes across product categories, put pressure on demand from rural, small town, and entry level segments. Moreover, in 2QFY23, fans (transition to BEE rating change) and wires (falling copper prices) led to channel destocking, said analysts at JM Finacial Institutional Securities Ltd.