Aggressive expansion plans, with steady margins

That said, V2 is targeting revenue growth of over 50% over the next few years, driven by a combination of 8-10% SSSG and roughly 40% incremental revenue from new store additions. To deliver this, it plans to increase its retail area by about 60-70% each year. Given the aggressive rollout, management expects margins to remain largely stable over the next two to three years. Return on Equity, which was 23% in 2024-25, is projected to stay above 20% through this phase.