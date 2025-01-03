Multibagger stock: V2 Retail shares hit 5% upper circuit as Q3 revenue climbs 58%

V2 Retail shares surged to ₹ 1,725.90 following a 58.1% revenue increase in Q3 FY25 to ₹ 591.03 crore. The company attributes growth to strong consumer demand and operational efficiency, with 25% same-store sales growth and 21 new store openings, bringing total outlets to 160.

Shares of multibagger V2 Retail surged to their 5 percent upper circuit at ₹1,725.90 after the company reported a 58.1 percent increase in standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter of FY25. The value retailer's revenue rose to ₹591.03 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to ₹373.76 crore in the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company attributed the robust performance to strong consumer demand and operational efficiency, achieving an impressive same-store sales growth (SSG) of 25 percent year-on-year.

During the quarter, V2 Retail expanded its footprint with 21 new store openings, bringing its total number of outlets to 160 as of December 2024. The total retail area now stands at 17.22 lakh square feet, reflecting the company's strategic expansion into key markets.

Ram Chandra Agarwal, the promoter of V2 Retail, emphasized that the company’s strong SSG and operational efficiency have been pivotal in driving its growth.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024 (9M FY25), V2 Retail’s revenue from operations soared 59 percent year-on-year to ₹1,385.19 crore, surpassing its full-year revenue for FY24. The company also recorded a remarkable SSG of 31 percent during this period.

Stock Price Performance V2 Retail's stock has been a stellar performer, delivering multibagger returns over the past year. The stock has skyrocketed nearly 375 percent in the last 12 months and hit an all-time high of ₹1,734 on January 1, 2025. From its 52-week low of ₹310.10 in January last year, the stock has rallied an impressive 456 percent.