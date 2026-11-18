Shares of V2 Retail came under renewed selling pressure in Wednesday's trade on November 18, falling 15.35% to hit a two-year low of ₹122.73 before staging a sharp recovery.
Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the sharp volatility, a spike in trading volumes intensified the stock's swings. Around 86.5 million shares changed hands across the BSE and NSE during the session, nearly 3.78 times the stock's weekly average volume, according to Trendlyne data.
Despite plunging sharply in the first half of the session, the stock staged a strong rebound, recovering most of its losses and is down by 3% as of 3 PM. Meanwhile, the stock has witnessed wide fluctuations this week, surging 4% in the previous session after a two-day crash that resulted in a cumulative decline of 22%.
The sharp swings in the stock come after Motilal Oswal trimmed its stake in the company across its funds. The fund house sold 39,21,567 shares, representing a 1.07% stake, through a market transaction on November 6. Following the sale, its stake declined to 4.92% from 6% previously.
V2 Retail reported a 5.7% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹18.21 crore for the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹17.23 crore in the July-September period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing by the value retailer.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹905.59 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹708.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses increased 28.24% year-on-year to ₹883.30 crore.
Total income, including other income, stood at ₹908.08 crore in the September quarter, registering a 27.9% year-on-year increase. During April-September FY27, total income rose 41.9% year-on-year to ₹1,906.27 crore.
Festival-normalised same-store sales growth (SSSG) stood at just 0.5% (compared with V-Mart's adjusted growth of 11%), sharply lower than the 7-8% growth recorded in the preceding quarters, amid a significant impact from the shift in the festive calendar. Reported SSSG declined 14.9%, compared with growth of 7.5% in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, employee expenses increased 55% year-on-year and 11% sequentially, while other expenses rose 30% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. Both expense categories were slightly below estimates.
V2 Retail opened 49 stores and closed three during the quarter, taking its total store count to 427 and its retail area to 4.6 million square feet, marking a 65% year-on-year increase.
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