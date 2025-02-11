Markets
This multi-bagger is down 30% from recent highs, but should you buy the dip?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 11 Feb 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Summary
- VA Tech Wabag is seeing a significant increase in order inflow and geographical diversification, yet faces stock-market volatility and overvaluation concerns, raising questions about its future trajectory and market perception.
VA Tech Wabag Ltd, a desalination and water treatment company, grabbed headlines on Monday as its stock rallied by as much as 14%. That rally was in celebration of the company securing part of a ₹3,251 crore order for constructing an independent sewage water treatment plant in Saudi Arabia.
