This multi-bagger is down 30% from recent highs, but should you buy the dip?

Wabag has achieved significant geographical diversification with India and the rest of the world contributing nearly equally to its revenue. Moreover, following a 54% growth in its order book from exports in FY25 so far, the segment’s contribution to the order book has bulked up from 33% at the end of FY24 to 40% as of December. This is in line with the management’s earlier guidance of building up the order-book with a focus on exports. This geographical diversification should help insulate Wabag’s business from potential localized conflicts, geopolitical or otherwise.