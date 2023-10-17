Va Tech Wabag stock spikes 11% to hit six-week high on partnership with Pani Energy
Va Tech Wabag is a pure-play water technology multinational offering a complete range of technologies and services for Total Water Solutions in both the municipal and industrial sectors.
Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose sharply in Tuesday's session, gaining 11% to hit a six-week high of ₹495 apiece. This surge followed an announcement by the company that it has entered into a partnership with Pani Energy Inc. (Pani) to implement applied AI solutions for treatment plants.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started