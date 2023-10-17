Va Tech Wabag stock spikes 11% to hit six-week high on partnership with Pani Energy

Va Tech Wabag is a pure-play water technology multinational offering a complete range of technologies and services for Total Water Solutions in both the municipal and industrial sectors.

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose sharply in Tuesday's session, gaining 11% to hit a six-week high of ₹495 apiece. This surge followed an announcement by the company that it has entered into a partnership with Pani Energy Inc. (Pani) to implement applied AI solutions for treatment plants.

"VA Tech WABAG has partnered with Pani Energy Inc. to implement applied AI for treatment plants. The new category of digital technology is called Operational Intelligence (OI) and delivered through their product, Pani ZEDTM, in plant operations," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"The partnership aims to leverage Pani's platform to optimize on OPEX in the plants by reducing downtime, energy consumption, and chemical usage. Additionally, it will expedite crucial decision-making processes and enhance the longevity of critical equipment," the company added.

Shailesh Kumar, CEO-India Cluster at WABAG, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “WABAG has always been a frontrunner in terms of innovation and implementing advanced technologies in the plants."

"We are excited about this collaboration with Pani Energy. The operational intelligence platform, powered by plant-specific models, artificial intelligence, and digital twins, will enable us to integrate world-class technology into our operations, significantly optimizing our water treatment processes. This aligns perfectly with our digitalization initiative and reinforces our commitment to providing sustainable solutions for a better life."

Earlier in September, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AlJomaih Energy and Water (AEW), a leading developer of energy and water projects in the Middle East.

Under this strategic partnership, both WABAG and AEW will cooperate on various aspects, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), project development, and feasibility assessments for potential water projects, as per the company's regulatory filing made last month.

Further, in July, the company secured a significant order worth about ₹420 crore towards the design, build, and operation (DBO) of a water treatment plant (VVTP) with a capacity of 270 million litres per day (MLD) at Jite, Raigad, for the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).

In response to these favorable developments, the company's shares have surged by 50% in the current year so far. Over the past year, the shares have risen from ₹257 to ₹491.65, marking an impressive gain of 91.30%.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹50 crore in Q1 FY24, rebounding from a net loss of ₹112 crore in Q4 FY23.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities, in its August 2023 report, maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹611 apiece, citing the company's strong order book.

"Va Tech Wabag won large orders from marquee clients with better payment terms and operating margins. Its orderbook stands at ₹125 billion. Among these orders, EPC is worth ₹65 billion and O&M ₹48 billion."

"Most of these large orders are still in the pre-construction stage and will start contributing in revenue terms only in H2FY24. A third of the EPC order book is now comprised of high-margin E&P projects, hence, Wabag is likely to benefit on the margin front (by 200–300 bps) going ahead," said the brokerage.

According to Trendlyne shareholding data, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, held an 8.04% stake at the end of the June 2023 quarter.

