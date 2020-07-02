Vaccine hopes drive Sensex to 4-month high. 10,700 level eyed for Nifty

"The Indian indices traded in sync with global cues and ended the day with gains. The gains were supported by IT and Auto indices. Global indices were positive following news of encouraging trials of a vaccine being developed for the virus. Global markets are awaiting US employment figures, due out later today, to see the progress of the US economy and its resultant impact on global economic growth. Indian benchmark indices have sustained their momentum while upsides seem to be limited. Investors are advised to watch out for any signs of trend reversal and keep booking short term profits."