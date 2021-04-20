MUMBAI: Indian markets may rise on Tuesday as vaccination will be open for all adults starting 1 May amid rise in covid cases. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday the 30-share index ended 882.61 or 1.81% lower at 47,949.42. The Nifty also slipped 258.40 or 1.77% closing at 14,359.45.

The government on Monday threw open its vaccination drive to everyone over the age of 18 from 1 May under a market-based system that it claimed would encourage vaccine makers to boost production.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multiweek lows against other major currencies.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.84%, as the country continues to grapple with a resurgence in covid cases. Hong Kong fell 0.11%.

Earlier, major Wall Street indexes drew back from record highs hit list week, with a big drag from Tesla Inc.

Among stocks, ACC's March quarter results EBITDA grew 47% year-on-year. The cement manufacturer said on Monday its profit after tax rose by 74% to ₹563 crore in the January to March quarter as compared to ₹323 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday constituted a committee to evaluate the role of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in stressed debt resolution and review their business model.

The Supreme Court on Monday halted all legal proceedings between Amazon.com Inc. and Future Group in the Delhi high court over the Kishore Biyani-led retail chain’s proposed ₹24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd.

In currency markets, the dollar continued its recent weakness, falling further from six week lows it hit on Monday.

In Asian trade, the dollar dropped 0.08% against the yen, while the Australian dollar gained 0.14% and the Euro gained 0.07% on the dollar respectively.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6029% compared with its US close of 1.599%.

Oil prices continued to rise. US crude ticked up 0.19% to $63.50 a barrel, and Brent crude rose to $67.2 per barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

