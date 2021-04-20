Vaccine hopes may boost markets; ACC, financial stocks in focus

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Indian markets may rise on Tuesday as vaccination will be open for all adults starting 1 May amid rise in covid cases. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday the 30-share index ended 882.61 or 1.81% lower at 47,949.42. The Nifty also slipped 258.40 or 1.77% closing at 14,359.45.

MUMBAI: Indian markets may rise on Tuesday as vaccination will be open for all adults starting 1 May amid rise in covid cases. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday the 30-share index ended 882.61 or 1.81% lower at 47,949.42. The Nifty also slipped 258.40 or 1.77% closing at 14,359.45.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, led by a stronger Chinese opening and shaking off the initial drag from tech-driven Wall Street losses, while the dollar stayed at multiweek lows against other major currencies.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.84%, as the country continues to grapple with a resurgence in covid cases. Hong Kong fell 0.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, major Wall Street indexes drew back from record highs hit list week, with a big drag from Tesla Inc.

Among stocks, ACC's March quarter results EBITDA grew 47% year-on-year. The cement manufacturer said on Monday its profit after tax rose by 74% to ₹563 crore in the January to March quarter as compared to ₹323 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday constituted a committee to evaluate the role of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in stressed debt resolution and review their business model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In currency markets, the dollar continued its recent weakness, falling further from six week lows it hit on Monday.

In Asian trade, the dollar dropped 0.08% against the yen, while the Australian dollar gained 0.14% and the Euro gained 0.07% on the dollar respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.6029% compared with its US close of 1.599%.

Oil prices continued to rise. US crude ticked up 0.19% to $63.50 a barrel, and Brent crude rose to $67.2 per barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}