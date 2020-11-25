Vaccine hopes send record funds to emerging markets

There was yet another announcement of a milestone in vaccine research on Monday, this time from AstraZeneca PLC, which has been working with researchers at Oxford University in the U.K. It said its vaccine is up to 90% effective and will be priced between $3 and $5 a shot—significantly cheaper than those developed by competitors such as Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. It also said that it was seeking to supply low-income countries.