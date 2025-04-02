Markets
Could Vadilal’s big family truce be a gamechanger for shareholders?
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 02 Apr 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Summary
- Vadilal’s long-running family feud has finally melted away, paving the way for a bold corporate reset. As the stock hits record highs, investors aren’t just celebrating peace—they’re eyeing a sweeter future.
On 1 April, investors in Vadilal experienced a moment of sweet vindication as shares of the company surged more than 14% intraday, hitting a record high of ₹5,250. This was more than a mere spike in the small-cap stock—it was a resounding vote of confidence. After years of boardroom battles and courtroom duels the Gandhi family, custodians of India’s beloved ice-cream brand, had finally buried the hatchet. The decades-old family-run business announced a sweeping settlement and restructuring plan designed to end internal conflict and usher in a new era of governance and professionalism.
