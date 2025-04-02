Could Vadilal’s big family truce be a gamechanger for shareholders?

In their place, Vadilal will induct a new, professional leadership team including a CEO and CFO to be mutually identified by the three family branches. The company’s board is being reconstituted to ensure that professionals, not just promoters, are at the helm. Each Gandhi branch will nominate one director, but a majority of seats will now belong to non-family professionals. Among them are heavyweight names such as Shalini Raghavan, former group chief marketing officer of Nykaa; Shivakumar Dega, a seasoned executive from PepsiCo, Nokia and Philips; and Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan, former CEO of Mother Dairy. Financial strategist Gaurav Marathe will also join as a non-executive director.