Vadodara-based Kronox Lab Sciences files DRHP to launch its IPO

Vadodara based Kronox Lab Sciences Limited, which is a manufacturer of high purity fine chemicals, has filed its Draft Offer Document with SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The Offer with a face value of ₹10 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters selling shareholders. As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The offer is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Investors.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager. Company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Kronox’s products find application in a wide spectrum of industries for diversified uses such as pharmaceuticals formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, biotech, scientific research and testing, nutraceuticals, personal care, agrochemicals, animal health, metallurgy, amongst others.

Kronox’s High Purity Speciality Fine Chemicals portfolio with more than 185 products, are used mainly as reacting agents and raw material in the manufacturing of APIs, excipients in pharmaceutical formulations, reagents for scientific research and laboratory testing, ingredients in nutraceuticals formulations and fermenting agents in biotech applications, amongst others.

For fiscal 2023, Kronox generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 95.6 crores growing at CAGR of 24% over fiscal 2021 to 2023. The company had EBITDA of Rs. 22.0 crores and EBITDA margin of 23.0%. The company’s profit after tax for fiscal 2023 was Rs. 16.6 crores with PAT margin of 17.0%, growing at CAGR of 31% over Fiscal 2021 to 2023. The company’s return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) were 37.2% and 49.9% respectively for fiscal 2023.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.