comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:46:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 195 -0.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vaibhav Jewellers IPO to open on September 22; check price band, key dates
Back

The initial public offering (IPO) of Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers will be opening for subscription on September 22. The company has set its price band at 204 - 215 per equity share at a face value of 10 each.

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED. KINDLY CHECK BACK FOR MORE UPDATES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App