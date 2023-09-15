Vaibhav Jewellers IPO to open on September 22; check price band, key dates1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Vaibhav Jewellers IPO has set its price band at ₹204 - ₹215 per equity share at a face value of ₹10 each
The initial public offering (IPO) of Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers will be opening for subscription on September 22. The company has set its price band at ₹204 - ₹215 per equity share at a face value of ₹10 each.
