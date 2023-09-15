Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Vaibhav Jewellers IPO to open on September 22; check price band, key dates

Vaibhav Jewellers IPO to open on September 22; check price band, key dates

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:47 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Vaibhav Jewellers IPO has set its price band at 204 - 215 per equity share at a face value of 10 each

The IPO of Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers will be opening for subscription on September 22. Photo: iStock

The initial public offering (IPO) of Andhra Pradesh-based Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers will be opening for subscription on September 22. The company has set its price band at 204 - 215 per equity share at a face value of 10 each.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED. KINDLY CHECK BACK FOR MORE UPDATES

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
