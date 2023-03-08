Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Cochin Shipyard stock is medium term tech pick of Vaishali Parekh
Back

Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of steep rate hikes to tackle inflation. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 0.11 per cent to 17,693.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12 per cent to 60,146.41 as of 10:19 am.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage information technology shedding 0.7 per cent.

Thirty-one of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses with Hindalco and IT stocks falling the most.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage house Prabhudad Lilladher has come out with a technical pick idea for the medium term. Let's take a look.

 

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has selected 'Cochin Shipyard' stock as its medium term technical pick. Parekh has given a "Buy" action on Cochin Shipyard with a target price of 540. This represents an upside of 12.50 per cent and the current market price is 482. Stop loss can be kept at 455.

“The stock has witnessed a decent correction from 687 levels and currently has consolidated and bottomed out near the significant 200DMA zone of 450 levels and thereafter witnessing a pullback to improve the bias with decent volume participation witnessed. The RSI is well placed and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy indicating much upside potential from here on," Parekh said in the research report.

At the time of writing the report, Cochin Shipyard Ltd was trading at 482.00 apiece, up 1.62% on NSE. The stock has risen 69.29 per cent in the last one year. The mid-cap's market value is nearly 6,338 crore at the moment.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout