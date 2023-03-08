Cochin Shipyard stock is medium term tech pick of Vaishali Parekh1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM IST
- Domestic brokerage house Prabhudad Lilladher has come out with a technical pick idea for the medium term. Let's take a look
Indian shares fell on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of steep rate hikes to tackle inflation. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 0.11 per cent to 17,693.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.12 per cent to 60,146.41 as of 10:19 am.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×