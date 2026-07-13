Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 13 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 13 July 2026: The Indian stock market ended Friday's session on a strong note, driven by broad-based buying across sectors, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above the 24,200 mark. The Sensex climbed 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to settle at 77,569.39, while the Nifty 50 advanced 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to end at 24,206.90.

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On Monday, Asian markets traded on a mixed note as investors assessed the escalating conflict between the US and Iran in the Middle East. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.61%, while the Topix remained largely unchanged. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.74%, whereas the Kosdaq gained 0.73%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures pointed to a positive opening.

Back home, the benchmark Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Monday, 13 July, amid weak global cues. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict and concerns over a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude oil prices sharply higher, dampening market sentiment.

Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,056 level, nearly 186 points below the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a gap-down opening for the domestic equity market.

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Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, Nifty witnessed a gap up opening near the 24200 zone and sustained the zone for rest part of the session with bias and sentiment once again improving anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

Speaking on the Nifty outlook, Parekh said, “With the geo-political tensions as of now under control, as mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support at 23800 zone whereas on the upside, a decisive move above the resistance hurdle at 24400 is necessary to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days."

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, she added that the index opened on a strong note near the 57600 zone and witnessed a gradual rise as the day progressed ahead to close just above the 58000 level with sentiment easing out and expecting for further positive move in the coming days.

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“The index would have the near-term support at the 50EMA zone at 56400 level which needs to be sustained, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58600 zone is necessary to confirm a breakout and trigger for fresh upward move.

The support for the day is seen at 24000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24400 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57300-58800 levels,” she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Astral, Apl Apollo Tubes and Sammaan Capital.

1] Astral: Buy at ₹1333, Target ₹1305, Stop Loss ₹1385;

2] Apl Apollo Tubes: Buy at ₹1835, Target ₹1800, Stop Loss ₹1900; and

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3] Sammaan Capital: Buy at ₹166.40, Target ₹162.50, Stop Loss ₹177.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.