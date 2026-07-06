Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Monday — 6 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 6 July 2026: The Indian stock market ended in positive territory on Friday, with benchmark indices posting gains for the third straight session. The Sensex advanced 261.79 points, or 0.34%, to close at 77,763.91, while the Nifty 50 rose 95.15 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 24,270.85.

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Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Monday, supported by strength in technology stocks. MSCI’s broad Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan gained 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended little changed, while the Topix climbed 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.94%, whereas the Kosdaq slipped 2.31%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a weaker start.

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a subdued or flat note on Monday, tracking mixed signals from global markets, on Monday.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, Nifty opened with a gap up near the 24350-zone finding resistance once again and slipped down in the second half to end near the 24250 zone with bias and sentiment maintained with a cautiously positive approach.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today Parekh said, “The hurdle near the 24350 zone continues to be the crucial resistance barrier which needs to be breached decisively as mentioned earlier. On the downside, the crucial near-term support would be positioned near the 23800 zone which needs to be sustained."

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, she added that the index will continue to hover near the 58000 zone with rangebound session witnessed having tough resistance near the 58400 zone which needs to be breached on the upside to trigger for fresh upside move in the coming days.

"As mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support at the significant 200 period MA at 57200 zone which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.

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The support for the day is seen at 24100 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24400 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 57500-58600 levels," she said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Rallis India, Hyundai Motor, and Kaynes Technology India.

1] Rallis India: Buy at ₹227, Target ₹235, Stop Loss ₹222;

2] Hyundai Motor: Buy at ₹2000, Target ₹2100, Stop Loss ₹1940; and

3] Kaynes Technology India: Buy at ₹3357, Target ₹3500, Stop Loss ₹3280.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.