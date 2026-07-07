Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 7 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 7 July 2026: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, advanced for a fourth straight session on Monday, July 6, supported by the revival of the monsoon and renewed buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) this month, which boosted investor sentiment.

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The Sensex climbed 521 points, or 0.67%, to settle at 78,285, while the Nifty 50 gained 160 points, or 0.66%, to close at 24,430. The broader market also remained upbeat, with both mid-cap and small-cap indices ending higher.

On Tuesday, Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.57%, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.41%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 4.22%, whereas the Kosdaq edged up 0.21%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures pointed to a weak start.

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, even as global market signals remain mixed.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said Nifty witnessed a strong session opening on a positive note and thereafter, indicating a gradual rise as the day progressed to close above the 24400 zone, above the tough hurdle of the 24350 level, after a long time, improving the bias and sentiment largely anticipating further rise in the coming sessions.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Parekh said, “The index would now have the 24200 zone as the near-term support which needs to be sustained, and, on the upside, the fresh targets of 24800 and 25400 levels have opened for the coming days."

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, she added that the index continues to be gripped within the range between 58500 and 57200 levels and, currently, with a positive move visible, would need a decisive breakout above the 58500 level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days, with bias and sentiment overall improving.

"The frontline banking stocks like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have shown improvement in the bias, which can pull the index further ahead, having the important support near the 200-period MA at the 57200 level.

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The support for the day is seen at 24300 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24600 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 57700-59000 levels," said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Lloyds Engineering Works, RBL Bank, and E I D-Parry (India).

1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹90, Target ₹98, Stop Loss ₹87;

2] RBL Bank: Buy at ₹368, Target ₹375, Stop Loss ₹362; and

3] E I D-Parry (India): Buy at ₹760, Target ₹800, Stop Loss ₹745.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.