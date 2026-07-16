Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 16 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 16 July 2026: The Indian stock market settled higher on Wednesday, July 15, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ending with modest gains, while the broader market outperformed as the mid- and small-cap indices advanced by up to 0.5%, despite mounting US-Iran tensions and a surge in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex climbed 130 points, or 0.17%, to close at 77,185.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 26 points, or 0.11%, to settle at 24,078.50.

On Thursday, Asian markets traded mostly lower as investors remained concerned over stretched valuations in technology stocks and the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.03%, while the Topix slipped 1.17%. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 6.17% and the Kosdaq Index fell 4.34%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures pointed to a higher opening.

Meanwhile, the Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a muted note on Thursday, taking mixed cues from global markets as investors remain wary of rising crude oil prices amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,106 mark, at a premium of around 39 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a mildly positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, Nifty witnessed a highly volatile session with wild swings visible finding resistance near the 24200 zone and sustaining the 24000 level on the downside, with the index closing with a marginal gain near 24075 zone.

“The index shall remain susceptible, with the bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach, having the important near-term support positioned at 23800 level which needs to be sustained while on the upside, as we have been mentioning, a decisive move above the resistance hurdle at 24400 is desperately awaited to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days,” said Parekh.

Speaking on the Bank Nifty outlook, Parekh said that the index amid fluctuations during the intraday session closed above the 57700 zone with overall bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach sustaining above the important support zone at the 200-period MA of 57300 level.

“As mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support at the 50EMA zone at 56500 level which needs to be sustained, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58600 zone is necessary to confirm a breakout and trigger for fresh upward move.The support for the day is seen at 23900 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24300 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 57000-58500 levels.,” she added.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: CESC, Vedanta, and Crisil.

1] CESC: Buy at ₹162, Target ₹168, Stop Loss ₹158;

2] Vedanta: Buy at ₹260, Target ₹250, Stop Loss ₹266; and

3] Crisil: Buy at ₹4190, Target ₹4260, Stop Loss ₹4170.