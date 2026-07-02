Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 2 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 2 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade with a cautious undertone as investors weigh encouraging geopolitical developments against weak global market cues. Qatar has stated that the latest round of indirect US–Iran talks has made "positive progress," keeping hopes of a broader diplomatic resolution alive. However, sentiment across Asian markets remains subdued following a sharp sell-off in US technology stocks, with Japan's Nikkei declining nearly 2% in early trade and South Korea's Kospi falling by more than 6%, reflecting a cautious global risk environment.
A key source of comfort for India has been the sustained decline in crude oil prices, as energy supplies continued to flow smoothly through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of supply disruptions. Oil is currently trading in the $67–68 per barrel range, marking fresh lows and providing a favourable backdrop for India’s macroeconomic outlook. Alongside progress in geopolitical negotiations, lower crude prices are expected to bolster domestic market sentiment.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market is range-bound, with the Nifty 50 index trading between 23,800 and 24,200. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index once again picked up, sustaining the important support near the 50-EMA at the 23,800 level and has indicated a revival to close near the 24,000 zone, overall gripped within a tight range of 24200 and 23800 levels for quite some time.
“With the bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach, the index would need a decisive breach above the tough resistance hurdle near the 24,350 zone, as mentioned earlier, whereas on the downside, the crucial near-term support of the 23,800 zone needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index witnessed a recovery from the 57,500 zone to end near the 58,000 zone with a positive bias maintained, sustaining above the important 200-period MA at the 57,200 zone maintained as the near-term support and has been overall moving within a narrow range for quite some time.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GMDC, and EID Parry.
1] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Buy at ₹2534, Target ₹2600, Stop Loss ₹2480;
2] GMDC: Buy at ₹605, Target ₹630, Stop Loss ₹590; and
3] EID Parry: Buy at ₹719, Target ₹750, Stop Loss ₹705.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.