Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — 14 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 14 July 2026: Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday after a volatile session, supported by selective buying, even as rising crude oil prices amid the escalating US-Iran conflict kept investor sentiment cautious.

The BSE Sensex gained 47.01 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 77,616.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 inched up 4.10 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,211.00.

On Tuesday, Asian markets traded on a mixed note, with higher oil prices triggered by the US-Iran conflict weighing on market sentiment. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01%, while the Topix advanced 0.30%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 2.22%, whereas the Kosdaq declined 1.34%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures also pointed to a weaker opening.

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The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Tuesday, tracking subdued global cues as the intensifying US-Iran conflict pushed crude oil prices higher, hurting investor confidence.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,049 mark, around 193 points below the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a weak start for the domestic benchmark indices.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, Nifty witnessing a weak bias with a gap down opening near the 24000 zone but sustained the important zone and indicated a strong recovery as the day progressed to close just above the 24200 level on a flat note with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach as of now.

Speaking on the Nifty outlook, Parekh said, “With the geo-political tensions looming around, volatility is anticipated and as mentioned earlier, the index would have the important near-term support at 23800 zone whereas on the upside, a decisive move above the resistance hurdle at 24400 is necessary to trigger for fresh upward move in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, Parekh added that the index with a gap down opening near the 57600 zone witnessed a significant revival to erase the loss and closed above the 58100 zone with overall consolidation visible and gripped between a tight range for quite some time.

"With the result season on, we expect fluctuations and as mentioned earlier, the index would have the near-term support at the 50EMA zone at 56500 level which needs to be sustained, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58600 zone is necessary to confirm a breakout and trigger for fresh upward move.

The support for the day is seen at 24000 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24400 levels. BankNifty would have the daily range of 57300-58800 levels," said Parekh.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: UPL, Karnataka Bank, and NTPC.

1] UPL: Buy at ₹592, Target ₹610, Stop Loss ₹585;

2] Karnataka Bank: Buy at ₹279, Target ₹288, Stop Loss ₹275; and

3] NTPC: Buy at ₹350, Target ₹360, Stop Loss ₹344.