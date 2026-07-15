Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 15 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 15 July 2026: The Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, July 14, as rising geopolitical tensions and a surge in crude oil prices dampened investor sentiment.

Snapping its three-session winning streak, the Sensex dropped 561 points, or 0.72%, to close at 77,054.94. The Nifty 50 also slipped 159 points, or 0.66%, ending the session at 24,052.05.

On Wednesday, Asian markets traded in positive territory, tracking the overnight rally on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.30%, while the Topix gained 0.23%. South Korea's Kospi surged 5.51% and the Kosdaq climbed 5.08%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures also pointed to a firm opening.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a subdued but positive note on Wednesday, supported by global market gains even as investors remain cautious amid the escalating conflict between the US and Iran.

The Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,049 mark, at a premium of nearly 25 points over the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a mildly positive start for the domestic equity market.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said the Nifty witnessed a weak session accompanied by some volatility, taking support near the 24000 zone and with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach, the index would be precariously placed, having the important near-term support positioned at 23800 level which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall bias intact.

Speaking on the Nifty outlook, Parekh said, “ On the upside, as we have been mentioning, a decisive move above the resistance hurdle at 24400 is desperately awaited to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days."

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, Parekh added that the index slipped down with profit booking witnessed and sustained near the important support zone at the 200-period MA of 57300 level, with the overall bias maintained with a cautious approach as of now.

"As mentioned earlier, with the result season on, we anticipate fluctuations, with the index having the near-term support at the 50EMA zone at the 56500 level, which needs to be sustained, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58600 zone is necessary to confirm a breakout and trigger a fresh upward move.

The support for the day is seen at 23800 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24200 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 56800-58200 levels," Parekh said.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: National Aluminium, Oil India, and Acme Solar Holdings.

1] National Aluminium: Buy at ₹364.90, Target ₹357, Stop Loss ₹380;

2] Oil India: Buy at ₹441, Target ₹432, Stop Loss ₹458; and

3] Acme Solar Holdings: Buy at ₹384.60, Target ₹376, Stop Loss ₹400.