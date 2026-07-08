Vaishali Parekh recommends three intraday stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday — 8 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks for 8 July 2026: The Indian stock market ended its four-session winning run on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels. Market sentiment weakened after renewed US-Iran strikes pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns among investors.

The Sensex declined 104.35 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 78,180.72, while the Nifty 50 slipped 31.65 points, or 0.13%, to close at 24,398.70.

Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East intensified. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.21%, whereas the Topix edged down 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.74%, while the Kosdaq dropped 1.47%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a flat start.

Against the backdrop of weak global cues and escalating tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East, India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Wednesday.

Stock market today Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, said that Nifty sustained above the 24400 zone for most of the session, with some profit booking witnessed in the final hours to end just below the 24400 level, with bias maintained with a cautiously positive approach and would need to sustain the near-term support of the 24300 zone to maintain the overall bias intact.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Parekh said, “On the upside, once the 24350 zone is sustained and stability is confirmed, then one can expect fresh upside targets of 24800 and 25400 levels in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, she added that the index once again witnessed strong resistance near the 58500 zone and witnessed some profit booking to end near the 58200 level, with overall consolidation visible for the index for quite some time.

"As mentioned earlier, the index would need a decisive breakout above the 58500 level to trigger a fresh upward move in the coming days, with bias maintained positive, while on the downside, it would have the important support near the 200-period MA at the 57200 level, which needs to be sustained as of now.

The support for the day is seen at 24300 levels, while the resistance is seen at 24600 levels. Nifty would have the daily range of 57700-59000 levels," she added.

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Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations for today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Sagility, Marico, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers.

1] Sagility: Buy at ₹41, Target ₹45, Stop Loss ₹39;

2] Marico: Buy at ₹848, Target ₹870, Stop Loss ₹830; and

3] Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers: Buy at ₹129, Target ₹140, Stop Loss ₹125.