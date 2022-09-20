Vaishali Parekh stock recommendations: 2 stocks to buy today — 20th Sept

Indian markets started this week's trading session on a positive note as investors picked beaten-down stocks. Last week, both Sensex and Nifty 50 dipped more than 2% each due to bearish global cues. Although, the broader market's trajectory is volatile as investors are on wait-and-watch mode over the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting. The street expects a third huge rate hike from FOMC in the meeting between September 20-21. Currently, recession fear over global economic slowdown has kept markets mood on a cautious tone. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended 'buy' on two stocks in the trading session on September 20.

