Vaishali Parekh's technical pick, Garden Reach Builders may see 12% upside
Stock Market Today- Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers remains medium-term technical pick of Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher. Parkeh sees a 12% upside for the stock from current levels to a target price of ₹907.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers share price on Tuesday ended with gains of 2.9%. The stock remains medium term technical pick of Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher. Parkeh sees a 12% upside for the stock from current levels to a target price of ₹907.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started