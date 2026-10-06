Vaishali Parelh's best stocks to buy: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, GPIL | Target price, stoploss, Nifty, Bank Nifty prediction

Stocks to buy today | Vaishali Parekh stock recommendations: Indian equities extended their recovery, supported by firmer global markets, positive business updates from select financial companies and positioning ahead of the RBI’s policy decision, which sustained buying interest through the session.
Brent traded around $101 after retreating from above $102, as recovering Middle East exports and proposed releases from emergency reserves reduced immediate supply concerns. However, this remains a moderation from an elevated level rather than a meaningful normalisation in energy costs. Crude staying near $100 continues to complicate India’s inflation and currency outlook and could influence the RBI’s guidance even if the near-term supply premium eases.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias has improved after the pullback rallies on two successive sessions. However, she maintained that a decisive breach above the 23,000 level is necessary to establish conviction and clarity for further upward move.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index indicated a strong revival from the low made near the 22,200 zone and with a positive candle formation on the daily chart, has closed on an optimistic note near the 22,800 level with bias and sentiment slightly improving, anticipating a further rise with the 23,000 zone as the initial target in the coming sessions.
“The index would have the crucial support near the 22,200 zone on the downside and on the upside, a decisive breach above the 23,000 level is necessary to establish conviction and clarity for further upward move,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the key benchmark index witnessed some revival, closing just above the 55,000 level, sustaining the 54,000 zone as an important support area, and would need to pick up momentum to improve the overall bias and sentiment.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh recommended three shares: IndiGo, IndusInd Bank, and GPIL.
1] IndiGo: Buy at ₹5040 | Target ₹5100 | Stop Loss ₹5020;
2] IndusInd Bank: Buy at ₹902 | Target ₹925 | Stop Loss ₹890; and
3] GPIL: Buy at ₹220 | Target ₹230 | Stop Loss ₹215.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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