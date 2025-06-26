Valencia India IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

Valencia India IPO in focus today: The IPO of Valencia India, which opened for bidding on Thursday, June 26, saw muted investor interest, with the issue being subscribed only 0.19 times as of 12:00 p.m., according to exchange data.

Advertisement

The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.20 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category also saw a 0.23 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion has not yet opened for bidding.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue for the development of 15 villas and a clubhouse and for general corporate purposes.

Valencia, India, issue details 1. Valencia, India IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Thursday, June 26, and will conclude on Monday, June 30.

2. Valencia India IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹95 and ₹110 per equity share.

3. Valencia India IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹48.95 crore through the IPO, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 40.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹44 crores and an offer for sale of 4.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹4.95 crore.

Advertisement

4. Valencia India IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹132,000 for retail investors.

5. Valencia India IPO reservation: The IPO offers 4.22 lakh shares to QIB, 11.41 lakh shares were reserved for non-institutional buyers, and 26.62 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Valencia India IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Tuesday, July 01. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, July 02, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Valencia India IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Tuesday, July 03.

Advertisement

8. Valencia India IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Valencia India IPO on Thursday was 0, indicating that the stock is likely to list as the same as the IPO price.

9. Valencia India IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Valencia India IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for the Valencia India IPO is Aftertrade Broking Pvt Ltd.

10. Valencia India overview: Incorporated in 2017, Valencia India is a diversified business with operations in India and overseas. The company has a presence in the real estate and construction industry, focusing on developing residential apartments, bungalows, malls, multiplexes, commercial spaces, and offices.

Advertisement

In addition to real estate, Valencia India is also involved in the export and import of food and non-food products globally, aiming to provide effective and reliable services across nations. It also engages in trading FMCG, agro, and dairy commodities, particularly in the Middle East, and has established a presence in the hospitality and resort business.