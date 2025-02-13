Valentine’s Day top pick: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking suggests THIS stock to buy on February 14; Do you own?

Mint Market

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Feb 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Valentine’s Day stock pick: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended D-Street investors to buy the ICICI Bank stock for medium-to-long term on Friday, February 14, 2025 for the occasion.(MINT)

Valentine's Day stock pick: On the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended that ICICI Bank buy as the top stock pick of the day for the medium-to-long -term. The D-Street expert 

ICICI Bank is currently trading at 1,254 after correcting nearly 12% from its recent swing high over the past two months. The stock has maintained a strong long-term uptrend, forming higher highs and higher lows within a Rising Channel on the weekly timeframe. Recently, it has shown signs of reversal by rebounding from the lower boundary of this channel, indicating the potential for further upward momentum.

Key resistance levels and upside targets are identified at 1,380 and 1,445. On the downside, strong support is evident around 1,190. Additionally, ICICI Bank has bounced from its medium-term 50-day EMA and is currently trading near its short-term 20-day EMA. A sustainable move above these levels would further confirm bullish strength and a continuation of the uptrend.

Given the current technical setup, a buying opportunity on dips up to 1,220 can be considered with a well-defined risk management approach. Traders targeting 1,380 and 1,445 should ensure appropriate stop-loss measures are in place to manage risk effectively. So based on the above technical structure, we are recommending a buy position in the stock for the medium to long term.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 09:35 PM IST
