Valentine's Day stocks: ITC, Titan, Zomato, among seven stocks to watch out for
Valentine's day stocks to buy: Rajesh Bhosale recommends Nestle India, Indian Hotels, ITC, Titan Company, Jubilant FoodWorks, InterGlobe Aviation, and Zomato as stocks to watch on Valentine's Day and throughout February.
Valentine's Day stocks: Since February is a month dedicated to celebrating love, it's a smart idea for investors to focus on a select few companies that might yield profitable returns. Following the fad, traditional methods of showing love include giving chocolates and sweets, hosting candlelight dinners, holidaying, and having meals delivered right to the doorstep of your loved ones. Thus, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), quick-service restaurants (QSR), and retail firms stand to gain from this. Thus, investors might profit greatly from these stocks in February.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started