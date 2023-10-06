Valiant Laboratories share price touches upper circuit after strong debut. Buy, hold or exit?
Valiant Laboratories share price extended its listing gains and went on to climb intraday high of ₹170.50 on NSE, touching 5% upper circuit within few minutes of IPO listing
Stock market today: Valiant Laboratories share price today listed on BSE and NSE at strong premium. The newly listed trade-for-trade stock further extended its gains and went on to touch 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of Valiant Laboratories IPO listing ceremoney.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started