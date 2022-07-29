Ashwath Damodaran revalues Zomato shares below current stock price2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 03:42 PM IST
- Valuation guru Ashwath Damodaran has revalued Zomato shares on July 26, 2022
On July 21, 2021, finance profession and valuation guru Ashwath Damodaran valued Zomato shares just ahead of its initial public offering at about ₹41 per share, and after a year, the stock was trading at ₹41.6 apiece on the BSE at close of trading on July 26, 2022, as the counter started crashing after post the ending of the mandatory pre-IPO shareholders lock-in period on July 23, 2022.