Valuation no bar for market rally

According to Deutsche Bank analysts, equity markets seem to view the current financial year as a blip in the long term, and are looking at FY22 for a return of normalcy in the economy and corporate profitability. They said operating leverage seems to be low and though well protective for large companies, smaller vendors/suppliers can suffer on lack of demand going forward. Whether this leads to further cuts in earnings for the broader market will have to be carefully monitored as the economy staggers back to normalcy in the next few months.