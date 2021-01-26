Valuations, border conflict roil stocks

US President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of covid-19, a senior US public health official told Reuters. Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-US travellers who have been to Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}