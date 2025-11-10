Valuations, earnings in India better than other EMs, says Manish Gunwani of Bandhan AMC
Selective small-caps have the potential to grow much faster than large-caps, offering fund managers maximum potential for generating alpha through active stock selection, says Gunwani.
The one-year time correction has brought down the valuations even as earnings growth in the second quarter ended September has exceeded the low expectations, making Indian markets a better bet than other emerging peers, according to Manish Gunwani, head of equities at Bandhan Asset Management Co.
