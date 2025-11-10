Both valuations and earnings in India are looking better vis-a-vis other emerging markets. We have already been through a one-year time correction, which has moderated Indian valuations. At the same time, other Asian markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and China have gone up between 30% and 50% in calendar 2025. This has narrowed the relative valuation gap between them and India. Even from this perspective, prospects for foreign portfolio flows look much better going ahead. However, if the US dollar strengthens, then it will impact flows to all emerging markets. But our expectation is that the US dollar will weaken in the near term. If the dollar strengthens, then global liquidity becomes tight and vice versa. At present, emerging markets are seeing a lot of flows due to the dollar's weakness. India had outperformed other emerging markets on a 3-5 year basis, whereas other markets had become very cheap. For almost the full year, relative valuations were against us, which is not the case now. Multiple factors drive FII flows but if the dollar remains weak, we believe India will receive net positive FII flows.