‘Valuations now palatable’: CLSA predicts return of Indian equities
Indian equities are expected to reach new highs due to soft inflation, strong economic growth, and easing US tariffs. CLSA's Vikash Kumar Jain predicts a recovery in the Nifty50 index, aided by improving foreign investor sentiment and potential trade deal with the EU.
Indian equities are poised to scale new highs after months of subdued returns, as soft inflation, high economic growth, and US president Donald Trump potentially easing up on tariffs could spark foreign fund inflows, Vikash Kumar Jain, India strategist & head of India research at CLSA, said.