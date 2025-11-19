‘Valuations now palatable’: CLSA predicts return of Indian equities

India faced several challenges over the past six months. The Trump administration imposed a punitive 50% tariff on Indian goods to wean it off Russian oil, potentially setting carefully-cultivated bilateral relations adrift. However, relations could normalise by December, as India cuts its Russian crude purchases, prompting Trump to soften his tariff stance. The steep US tariffs are unlikely to last, and could reverse in three to six months, potentially lifting Indian shares. India's trade deal with the European Union is also likely, one that could further boost investor sentiments, he said.