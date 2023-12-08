Valuations of midcaps, smallcaps rich, outperformance against largecaps may not continue, says Nuvama
Nuvama underscored that midcaps are also expensive but they should still do relatively better than smallcaps.
Mid and smallcap segments have strongly outperformed the large-caps but this outperformance is unlikely to continue because of their stretched valuation, brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management said in a report on Thursday, December 7.
