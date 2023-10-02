Valuations of smallcaps far ahead of fundamentals; RBI rate cut difficult to predict, says Aman Soni of Prudent Equity
Caution is advised when considering investments in the small-cap category. Valuations have surged far ahead of fundamentals, raising concerns about potential market corrections. In addition to small-caps, we are also vigilant about micro-caps, said Aman Soni, Head of Operations at Prudent Equity
A delayed rate cut in 2024 could potentially dampen market sentiment, says Aman Soni, Head of Operations at Prudent Equity. He says investors should consider maintaining some unallocated capital that can be readily deployed when lucrative opportunities arise. Moreover, he finds attempting to predict whether a rate cut will occur in the first or second half of 2024 a futile exercise. In an interview with Mint, Soni shares his views on markets and sectors that can lead the next leg of the rally.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started