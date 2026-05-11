Value 360 Communications share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak debut

Value 360 Communications share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today. Value 360 Communications share price today opened at ₹78.40, which is 20% lower than the issue price of ₹98. Post a disappointing debut, the stock was locked in 5% upper circuit at ₹82.30 per share. Value 360 Communications share price touched an intraday low of ₹74.50 per share today.
The ₹41.69 crore IPO, which was open for subscription from 4 May to 6 May, saw its allotment finalised on 7 May and is set to list on the NSE SME platform on 11 May.
Despite muted sentiment in the grey market, the issue received an overall subscription of 1.20 times by the end of the bidding period.
Demand was largely driven by institutional investors, with the QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers) portion subscribed to 17 times. The NII (Non-Institutional Investors) segment saw a subscription of 1.24 times, while retail participation remained relatively weak at 0.77 times.
Established in 2009, Value 360 Communications is in the integrated marketing and communications industry, providing services such as public relations, investor relations, crisis management, reputation management, digital PR, and campaign execution.
The firm adopts an asset-light, retainer-based, and project-oriented model, serving clients across sectors such as automotive, real estate, consumer goods, and digital platforms. Its client list features well-known brands such as Kia, AB InBev, Experion, and CashKaro.
From a financial perspective, the company has demonstrated enhancing profitability. For the fiscal year ending 31 January 2026, Value 360 reported total income of ₹55.08 crore and a profit after tax of ₹7.62 crore, up from ₹5.79 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose to ₹14.55 crore, and net worth increased to ₹35.32 crore.
The company has issued 42.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. It is offering 38.3 lakh new shares for sale and making available 4.24 lakh shares through an offer for sale.
The funds raised will be used for working capital requirements, capital expenditures on infrastructure and advanced technology, repaying specific outstanding debts, and supporting an influencer marketing platform. Furthermore, some of the capital raised will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Horizon Management is the lead book runner for the IPO, while KFIN Technologies is serving as the registrar for the offering. Aikyam Capital Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the company's Market Maker.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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