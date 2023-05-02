Nitasha Shankar , Head - PRS Equity Research at YES SECURITIES believes IT stocks may see some more correction and they are not at their lows. She believes Nifty is fairly valued and is attractive at this juncture. In an interview with LiveMint, she also shared her views on how an economic slowdown in the US may affect India.

Edited excerpts:

What is your take on the Indian markets? Do you think the Indian market is expensive? Do you expect an upgrade or downgrade in Nifty post-Q4 numbers?

From what we are noticing, companies with a high degree of certainty of healthy growth (15-20% +) are commanding higher multiples.

This is why it may be more of a bottom-up type of approach that would make sense in current times of uncertainty.

While value is emerging in select areas (such as pharma, and textiles), we are generally underweight in FMCG names given their valuation hasn't corrected post the global interest rate change.

As for the heavyweight sectors such as BFS and IT, we believe the former is fairly valued. As for IT, it seems that value is emerging, but we do not feel the bottom is here just yet.

We do not have a view on the Nifty earnings as of now. But going by the long-term PBV (price-to-book-value) range of the index, we are fairly valued (nearly 2.9 times).

Gauging the broader markets on a long-term dividend veld basis, the Nifty is trading in the attractive zone.

There is significant uncertainty around the IT sector demand. Should one avoid the IT pack?

While the IT pack has corrected considerably, we do not think it is close to its lows just yet.

But if the growth concerns and doomsday narratives continue, it won’t be long before one can take an overweight position in this sector.

We believe there’s a possibility of valuations moving closer (if not reaching similar levels) to what they were in 2016-2018. We are still some time away from there.

This could possibly play out due to a high base combined with negative news flows from the developed world.

Global economic slowdown is a major concern. What could be the impact of a recession in the US on India?

Flight of capital remains a concern given that the FPIs have been quite overweight on the BFSI space for a while now.

This sector has the highest weight in the benchmark indices.

Also with the slowdown in the US, other indices and export-heavy sectors such as IT sectors may see pressure for some time.

This combined with the fact that interest rates in India are firm, equity as an asset class could lose its sheen.

If FPI pressures intensify, we imagine it would be tough for domestic flows to be able to support any large FPI outflows this time around (unlike what was seen in 2021-22).

Value or growth stocks- what should one prefer at this point?

Value stocks have done well over the past year or so. We think this will continue as long as the trend of rising rates remains.

We don’t think the ‘risk on’ mode (which is required for momentum plays) will come back in the near term.

In any case, we advise investors to emphasize on the ‘RP’ in GARP when evaluating investment opportunities from a growth/ momentum lens.

What is the road ahead for mid and small-cap stocks? Should we stick to only large caps until the uncertainty fades away?

If one can stomach the volatility (on the back of low liquidity), there’s no need to stay away from small and midcaps.

Dominant companies in small industries would be classified as smallcaps as well.

As long as the business is strong and available at good valuations, one can consider it for investment.

Goes without saying, an investor should do his / her homework well before investing in such names.

CPI inflation in US and India moderated on expected lines in March 2023. RBI expects inflation in FY24 to remain below 6%. Do you see any possibility of rate cuts going ahead?

Tough to say given that RBI itself is doing a wait-and-watch approach. We do not expect any rate cuts in the near term.

