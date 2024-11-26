Markets
When gruesome businesses attract sky-high valuations, watch out
Equitymaster 7 min read 26 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Summary
- We picked three sets of companies based on their earnings from FY15 to FY21. The stocks of the ‘gruesome’ companies delivered more than three times the returns of the ‘great’ ones. But does this mean they were better investments?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Different investors have different ways of classifying businesses. One of my favourite classifications is inspired by Warren Buffett, who likes to categorise businesses as great, good and gruesome.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less